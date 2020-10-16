A member of the Eastern Regional Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sualihu Mohammed Sualihu, has described the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto promise of creating mortuaries for Muslims across the country as whimsical.

He said this when he interacted with a cross-section of Muslims at Ayekotse Zongo in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region.

The communicator said “it’s only a political party bereft of ideas that would consider building mortuaries for Muslims. We Muslims are enjoined by our religion to bury our dead within 24 hours so building mortuaries for Muslims is an affront to the Islamic Religion.”

Mr Saulihu told the charged crowd that the promise was not only poorly thought out but also very capricious and balderdash.

He further stated that while the NPP government is busy transforming the Zongos through education, construction of roads, water and sanitation projects, recreational facilities and financial assistance to small-scale Zongo businesses, the NDC on the other hand could only think of providing unnecessary infrastructure.

The communicator admonished Muslims and Ghanaians to be mindful of the tricks the NDC and “their incompetent leader are trying to play on us and reject them accordingly.”

He further said that the NPP government, through the Zongo Development Ministry, has a lot of projects across the country.

He listed the construction of astroturf in and around Zongo communities to harness the sporting potentials of the citizens and mechanised bore-holes to give Muslims wholesome water.

Mr Saulihu also outlined scholarship for 100 Zongo youth to study medicine in Cuba, financial support to small businesses in Zongos and employment of Arabic / Islamic tutors across the country to help in teaching Islamic/ Arabic subjects.

He furthermore advised them to take advantage of the Covid-19 business support fund to boost their businesses.