KGL Group has been presented “The Most Outstanding Customer Award” by the Management of Stanbic Bank Limited.

The Award was presented to Mr. Alex Dadey of KGL by Nana Dwomoh Benneh, a Management member of the Bank when a delegation from Stanbic Bank Limited paid a courtesy call on the Group at its head office at Labone in Accra.

Receiving the Award, Mr. Dadey, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, disclosed that KGL Group and Stanbic Bank Limited have had discussions about a possible partnership to share expertise in all areas for customer benefits and satisfaction.

The partnership, according to him, is to fully bring KGL’s expertise in the digital space on board with the aim of improving the quality of service of Stanbic Bank and other institutions which KGL Group is currently working with such as the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and others.

Mr Dadey listed several achievements of KGL Group in its last-three years of existence, especially the digitization space with an employee strength of over 100 personnel.

On behalf of Stanbic Bank, Mr Benneh said the partnership between KGL Group and Stanbic Bank was aimed at improving services beyond the regular banking traditions in providing services to customers and clients.

He said the two institutions have grown together as Service Providers and that there was the need to maintain and strengthen the relationship between them in order to promote the businesses they both run for the benefit and satisfaction of customers and clients.

He said it was however vital to emphasize that KGL Group comprises KGL Technology Limited, a licensed online Lotto Marketing company responsible for the operation of *959#, and a sister company, KEED-NLA responsible for the operation of *987# known as Lucky 3.

KGL Group has been at the forefront of providing topnotch technical services as well as lending world class expertise to its partner companies such as the NLA and others.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance recently launched three key policy initiatives such including the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy; the Digital Financial Services Policy; and the Cash-Lite Roadmap.

The three policy initiatives are aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and accelerate a shift of the economy to digitalization.

In line with the aforementioned policy initiatives, KGL Group has positioned itself to become one of the very best platforms to help the government to achieve the policy goals and also compete fairly on the global market.