American rapper, Nasir Jones, popularly known as Nas, has joined the tall list of international celebrities who are criticising police brutality in Nigeria.

The legendary American rapper took to his Instagram page to declare his support, using the hashtags #SarsMustEnd #EndPoliceBrutality.

Sharing a photo from an EndSARS protest in Abuja, where singer Davido was spotted clearly in the middle of a crowd, the rapper wrote: #SarsMustEnd #EndPoliceBrutality ?? Nigeria we’re with you! [SIC].

RELATED:

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, top American rapper, Kanye West, also voiced out on the protest and asked Nigeria’s President to listen to his people.