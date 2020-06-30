The voters’ registration exercise being undertaken by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Odododiodioo Constituency in the Greater Accra region was delayed for five hours before its commencement.

The delay, according to the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Seth Raymond Tettey, was due to disagreements between officials of the EC and representatives of the various political parties in the area.

Mr Tettey explained that the presentation of a different gazette to be used for the registration in the area by the EC official to the political parties was the cause of the confusion.

He, however, noted that the dispute was resolved and the registration process commenced a few minutes after 11:am.

He also noted that representatives of the various political parties with the help of security personnel were ensuring the observance of the safety protocols by the registrants.