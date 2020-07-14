The Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipality in the Geater Accra region has the majority of the latest COVID-19 cases recorded in the Greater Accra region.

The Municipality is made up of suburbs including East Legon, Airport, Dzorwulu, Legon and Abelemkpe among others.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the majority of the 179 new confirmed cases recorded in the Greater Accra Region as of July 11, were in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

READ ALSO:

“The 179 new cases were recorded in 12 out of 29 districts”, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, said.

He said in all 264 new cases were recorded in the country.

In the Western region, he said 49 new cases were recorded in three out of 14 districts, with the majority from Wassa Amenfi East.

He added that 18 new cases were recorded in six out of 43 districts in the Ashanti region, with majority cases from Kumasi Metro.

In the Eastern region, he noted that 12 new cases in three out of 33 districts were recorded, with the majority of the cases from Lower Manya Krobo.