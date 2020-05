Ghanaian comedian cum rapper, AY Poyoo, has set fans talking after a throwback photo of him popped up on the internet.

The comedian, who is able to crack ribs with is rather ‘nonfa’ rap lines, trademark haircut and fashion sense, has gained the admiration of many Ghanaians in recent times.

The young rapper is often spotted with ‘sakora’ but the photos shared showed him with bushy hair and a blue uniform believed to be his school days attire.

Enjoy the photos below: