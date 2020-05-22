Reports has it that Nigerian musican, Dbanj has bought his wife a white Bentley.

Wife of Dbanj, Lineo Didi Kilgrow was born in Jos and grew up in Plateau state part of Nigeria.

Recall that Dbanj had a secret wedding ceremony and many people were not even sure whether the information was true. But then it became known that the ceremony was very private, and only the closest relatives and friends of the couple were invited.

The 39-year-old once said he decided to keep the marriage secret because he knows from experience that all the rumours and attention from people could ruin things. Things can get difficult when the hype, rumours and various speculations come into the relationship. And you have to admit that he has a point.

The couples welcomed a new born boy on September 19, 2019. D’banj later confirmed the birth of his son on October 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills California, United States of America.