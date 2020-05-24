The Savannah region has become the 14th region out of the country’s 16 regions to record a case of the deadly Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported.

The case was detected in the East Gonja district.

Also 66 new cases has been recorded bringing Ghana’s total case count to 6,683.

The Ahafo and Bono East remain the only regions in Ghana yet to record a case.

The GHS official website on Sunday May 24, 2020, reported that, the number of recovered persons has increased to 1, 998 and death toll has risen to 32.