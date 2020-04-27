Comedian Funny Face has urged his best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor, not to be bothered about what people say as people are always in a hurry to destroy reputations.

His advice comes after the Togo international refused to donate money to his country to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The Togo international, who now plays in Paraguay for Olimpia, has since returned home in the capital city Lome where he is self-isolating.

On why he is not donating, he said in a Facebook Live video that “for those of you who say I don’t donate, let me be very clear, I don’t donate. It is very simple.”

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page, the comedian said: “Yo ma hommie @e_adebayor happy urself and live ur life just da way u want it .. never be bothered abt what people say abt you .. you remember da advise u gave me some years ago? Let me quote u .. “ ur life is ur life .. if u die today .. nobody gives a F**k.”

