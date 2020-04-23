Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, says he’s ready to face any legal tussle Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to engage him in.

Mr Agyapong, since the start of his exposé, has said he will not only strip Bishop Obinim of his glory but will also make the law deal with him.

Mr Agyapong has alleged that Bishop Obinim does not pay his taxes for the two guest houses he runs in both Accra and Kumasi. He also mentioned that he allegedly has illegal connection at home and therefore he does not pay for light.

Previously, he mentioned that Obinim used the logo of the Ghana Police Service illegally to declare one of his boys wanted because he bolted with his money which was meant to be transferred to Spain to purchase some instruments.

But speaking to Oheneba Media in a phone interview, Bishop Obinim mentioned that he’s ever ready to face the law wherever Mr Agyapong sends him to.

He said he has prepared his documents and is ready for any institution he will be reported to by the lawmaker.

“I’m ready for any institution that will invite me for any inquiry. If they invite me, I will gladly go with all my receipts and documents to defend myself but until then I won’t respond to anything about sleeping with any lady. All I can say is since I got married to my wife, I’ve cheated on her and have apologised publicly and since she loves me that’s why she’s still with me. If she’s tired and wants to go, she can go and get married to another person, I will also get married,” he concluded.