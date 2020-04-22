The Founder and Leader of God’s Way Chapel International, Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim, has finally come out to address some allegations leveled against him by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, though he insisted he did not want to talk about the issue again.

According to the popular man of God, he has been married for the past 16 years and has cheated on his wife, Florence Obinim but won’t mention the names of those that he slept with.

Angel Obinim continued that his wife, Florence, is aware of it and has even forgiven him.

In an audio conversation, Bishop Obinim said he had already confessed in his church and on live television about cheating on his wife some time ago, hence does not want to talk about the allegations levelled against him by Mr Agyapong because he promised not to talk about the matter again.

