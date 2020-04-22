The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for an investigation into the tussle between Asante Kotoko and Esperance over the non-payment of a USD 180,000 fine.

World football governing body, FIFA fined the Ghana Premier League heavyweights for the registration of Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 when he had a contract with the Tunisian side.

Emmanuel Clottey

The ruling by FIFA has triggered media debate with many calling for the exit of current management of the club.

A statement, signed by Kofi Badu, the chief of staff at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday afternoon, called for the heated exchanges to come to a halt and for the forward march of the team to be considered by all involved.

The statement further said a Committee had been set up to find out the circumstances leading to the current situation with Esperance.

Below is the full statement:

However, Kotoko have until May 17 to pay a total debt of $240,000.