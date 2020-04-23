Some users on Twitter are reacting to a viral video of a man slapping his son multiple times after he failed to sit up for his Maths and English exam but had a distinction in music.

His angry father couldnt fathom why his son would fail all of his courses except music when he is paying USD $21,000 as tuition fees at the American International School of Lusaka, Zambia.

In the video, a woman could be heard pleading for the boy, telling the man not to beat him up.

MORE:

But it all fell on deaf ears as he scolded his son for not sitting up to pass his exam.

Is this beating ? 21k USD is a lot and the mum is saying he should not beat them ? She’s giving them confidence or indirectly saying they get away with things easily. Because the dad shouldn’t be the only one scolding them pic.twitter.com/7bcrL7qoVS — SULTAN OF LAGOS (@SurtanLeee) April 22, 2020

This is how some social users reacted to the video: