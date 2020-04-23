Some users on Twitter are reacting to a viral video of a man slapping his son multiple times after he failed to sit up for his Maths and English exam but had a distinction in music.
His angry father couldnt fathom why his son would fail all of his courses except music when he is paying USD $21,000 as tuition fees at the American International School of Lusaka, Zambia.
In the video, a woman could be heard pleading for the boy, telling the man not to beat him up.
But it all fell on deaf ears as he scolded his son for not sitting up to pass his exam.
This is how some social users reacted to the video: