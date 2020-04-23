Some stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Effutu in the Central region have exchanged blows over ‘unlawful’ suspension of some party executives.

According to reports, four party executives, the Communications Officer, Deputy Party Treasurer and a parliamentary candidate who lost the primary were suspended and bared from partaking in any NDC event indefinitely.

However, the executives revealed the suspension is unwarranted, considering the fact that they have not breached any party law.

ALSO

To this effect, a press conference was held by those suspended to register their dissatisfaction and air their grievances to the party’s National Executives.

However, in an interview with Adom News, Nenyi Akraman, one of the suspended executives revealed upon reaching the office, some party executives mobilised “macho men with cutlasses, sticks and other offensive weapons to attack them.”

Meanwhile, some of the angry members have called on the National Executives to come to the aid of Effutu constituency before the party is destroyed.