The Covid-19 Response Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the decision by the government to lift the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country is premature.

ALSO READ:

The team says the move goes against the criteria stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A statement signed by Prosper Bani of the NDC’s Covid-19 Response Team said the development is “dangerous and would most likely result in a significant escalation in the numbers of cases beyond the 1,048 we presently have, as stated by government.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: