Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the government, despite the lifting of the lockdown, is not reducing the preventive etiquette to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to him, the lockdown lifting will see an upgraded preventive etiquette from Ghana Health Service (GHS) to fight covid-19

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the GHS will soon embark on a Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) to ensure the continuity of tracing coronavirus infected persons.

He explained the sample testing they have been embarking on takes time to produce results but RDT is faster and easy to perform.

He further expressed optimism the lockdown has been successful adding the country’ positive rate was 2.27 and now after all the measures it is 1.52.

Meanwhile, GHS during the lockdown rolled out a routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing and mandatory quarantine through which over 80,000 samples were picked for testing as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in Ghana.