Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, is now leading public education on COVID-19 (coronavirus) in his vicinity.

The boxer has vowed to influence behavioral change among residents in Bukom, a suburb in Accra who are not practicing social distancing and other safety measures outlined by the government to help curb the spread.

Bukom Banku, as popularly known, was in the news claiming the coronavirus pandemic is not real.

In an interview on Accra-based television station, the boxer is quoted to have said “there is no disease like that.”

However, after several engagements with officials of the Ghana Health Service, Bukom Banku now has a deeper understanding of the virus.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He said the boxer has decided to lead the education campaign in Bukom to help change the attitude of the people.

“Bukom Banku is now part of the public education team in Bukom and we are hopeful it will help to change some of the cultures,” Hon. Oppong Nkrumah added.