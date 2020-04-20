The Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region has recorded two positive coronavirus cases.

Chairman, Municipal Public Health Emergency Committee, Dennis Miracles Aboagye confirmed this on Monday April 20, 2020.

He explained that, the first patient is a 59-year-old woman who returned to the country on 20th March, 2020 and resides at Amanokrom.

The second, also 45-year-old lady who returned to the country on 19th March 2020 and resides at Akropong.

Both cases were imported.

Mr Aboagye noted that, the contact tracing of the two cases, isolation and testing are underway.

“I want to reiterate that, the joint directive signed on the 30th March, 2020 is still in force and will be extended for another two weeks. We are all advised to adhere strictly to these directives to curb further spread of the virus within our municipality,” he stated.

Mr Aboagye called on residents to take their personal precautionary measures very seriously as “we fight the Covid-19 in our Municipality.

“We encourage us all to stay Home if we have nothing urgent to do outside. Wash your hands frequently. Observe social distance protocols and wear your mask if you have to go out. Together, we shall overcome this.”