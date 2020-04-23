Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr Sledge Duodu, has donated COVID-19 relief items such as rice, cooking oil and hand sanitisers worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Accra Central Police.

Some of the items donated were bags of rice, cooking oil, sardines, and hand sanitisers.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the CEO of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr Duodo said the donation was part of their responsibility towards the less-privileged in society, especially in the period of COVID-19.

He said the items are being donated to both the police and army task forces in Accra who are making sure citizens stay at home and follow the measures put in place by the government to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

MORE:

“I believe in giving back and supporting the less-privileged in society, especially in this difficult period of coronavirus. The police and army forces as we all know have been at the frontline making sure citizens stay at home and follow the measures put in place by the government to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic, hence the need to come here and donate some relief items to motivate them since they also have families at home,” Dr Duodo said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Accra Police Central, DCOP Fredrick Adu-Anim, on behalf the Accra Police Central, expressed their profound gratitude to the Dr Duodo and his team at Goldridge for their kind gesture.

DCOP Adu-Anim extended his thanksgiving to the team and partners for being thoughtful of the police force during this difficult season of COVID-19.

Dr Duodo and his team at Goldridge will distribute the ‘Touching Lives’ packages throughout this period, reaching one area of Accra every day and one family at a time.