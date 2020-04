Anti-graft campaigner, Kwame A Plus, has called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to cut down the size of his ministers to save the public purse.

In a recent Facebook post, the maverick musician wondered why some ministries are still in existence when the country is struggling to service its loans as well as develop.

Read the full post below: