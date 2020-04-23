Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says there is enough food in the country, hence the distribution and marketing of food will continue after the lockdown without any inhibition.

At a press briefing on the state of food security in the country, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided an immeasurable opportunity for the country to produce food to meet both domestic and export demands.

ALSO READ

The Minister has been touting the success of the ‘Planting For Food and Jobs’ initiative, saying it has contributed in the reduction of food prices.

However, some analysts have argued the coronavirus lockdown will affect economic structures due to the price hike by market women.

In response to such claims, the Minister challenged analysts to provide data to back their assertions.