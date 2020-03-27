Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has denied media reports that he claimed some Members of Parliament (MPs) would die as a result of the deadly coronavirus.

Prophet Gaisie was reported to have said that some Ghanaian MPs would die because of coronavirus.

The report claimed he disclosed that during a live radio worship on Neat FM during the national prayer and fasting by the country.

Prophet Gaisie did not mention the names of the MPs, but he detailed that one would be from the North and the other from the South.

ALSO: Coronavirus: Dep. Information Minister lied – Information Service Officers

But, reacting to the reports, Prophet Gaisie said his words were twisted just to tarnish his image.

“I was only praying and the sprit revealed to me that we pray for our MPs in the North and South and so I was very shocked when they claim I said our MPs in the North and South will die.

“I said it during a live worship and said we should pray for them but I didn’t say they are going to die from coronavirus. What I saw was spiritual and so people are only making this issues up and want to make me unpopular,” he said in an interview on Accra based TV3.