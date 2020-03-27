District Information Service Officers in the Ashanti region have refuted claims by the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, that they have been resourced to embark on public education on the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing the media today, Mr Kusi Oboadum Brobey, Dean of Information Service Department Staff in the region, said they are responsible for their own resources in the education on cornavirus.

“They are spreading those false news on television, giving Ghanaians the opinion we have received requisite equipment which is not reflecting in our job,” he said.

He said the team goes as far as fueling its own cars with members own money to embark on public education.

He said some of the information service vehicles have broken down without repairs making it difficult for them to embark on public education.

Mr Brobey said the region has 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies but the department has only six vehicles to embark on education.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to regard what the Deputy Information Minister said regarding preparedness by the information officers, as false.