The expected appearance of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament on Friday, March 27, 2020, has been postponed.

The postponement of his scheduled meeting with parliament announced by Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on the Floor of Parliament, followed reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic tonight, March 27, 2020.

Giving reasons for the postponement, Mr Mensah-Bonsu said Mr Ofori-Atta’s appearance in parliament will only be necessary after the president’s address.

Prior to the postponement, the Finance Minister was expected to present to parliament plans on how his outfit intends to deal with the coronavirus pandemic following a directive issued to his outfit by President Akufo-Addo to assess the possible economic impact of a lockdown.