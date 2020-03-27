Nana Agyari Yeboah Esuama, the Kwahu Mawere Hene of the Kwahu Traditional Council, has explained why the Council has put in place measures to ensure that its people are following the ever increasing cases of the deadly coronavirus.

A statement signed by the Council Registrar, Samuel Tuffour, said natives living outside Kwahu both home and abroad are entreated not to come home until further notice.

“Kwahus living in Kwahu should remain in Kwahu. No travelling outside Kwahu until the pandemic is contained,” the statement copied to Adomonline.com said.

But further elaborating on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Nana Esuama, said it was only an advice because they don’t have the power to declare a lockdown.

“We are only seeking to follow the directives of the president to advice our people and not to announce lockdown because that is not the intention,” he said.

He said in the interest and safety of the people, they should stay home or wherever they are to avoid infection since they might not know who may or may not be a carrier of the virus.

He also pleaded with the government to help them with a resource health center since the region is without one to help them contain the disease if it gets to the region.