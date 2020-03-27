A former inmate of the Awutu Camp Prison, has returned to the prison camp a few weeks after his release.

The former prisoner aged 70 and identified as Charles Boamah Domfeh cited hardship outside the prison walls as the reason for his return to the Awutu Camp Prison.

“Life has been unbearable for me after my release, life outside prison is very hard. Although I get food to eat from my wife it’s not that regular because we don’t live together plus she takes care of all the needs of our children and I don’t want to stress her,” he told Accra-based Crime Check TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Domfeh explained to Crime Check TV that his sole purpose for returning to his place of incarceration was to solicit for funds from prison officials.

Watch video below:

READ MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: Prophet T.B. Joshua’s head on the chopping board

COVID-19: Akufo-Addo finally speaks about lock-down

“I came back because this is where I feel help will come from, looking at the hardships I was facing I realised the best option for me was to come back to the prison and seek for help,” he asserted.

Asked how he landed in jail in the first place, Mr Domfeh said he was wrongfully accused and arrested by the police.

Know about coronavirus? Read here

“I had a misunderstanding with a tenant where I previously stayed. This tenant wrongly accused me of something I did not do and subsequently caused my arrest,” he said.

Mr Domfeh, through the help of Crime Check TV, received a donation of GH¢ 1,000 from Paradise Prayer Centre to engage in a trade to support himself.