President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared the government’s stance on the issue of a partial or total lock-down of the nation.

The president, speaking to a delegation from the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), asserted his government was and will not anytime soon be considering a lock-down be it either a partial or national one.

ALSO:

Angel Obinim ceases fire in fight against Kennedy Agyapong [Watch]

COVID-19: Let’s not pressure govt for a lock-down – Sammy Awuku

According to the president, the lock-down, if not properly done, will have many implications on Ghanaians and as such the government is still monitoring the situation to take decisions that will be helpful.