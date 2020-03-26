A Nigerian lady lost her temper upon realising some fruit sellers were soaking their mangoes inside gutter water before sale.

The unidentified lady was driving past a mini-market in Agungi, Lagos when she chanced upon the act.

Too serious to ignore, the woman started filming the ordeal while raining curses on the sellers.

The sellers, on the other hand, pleaded with the woman to restore her calm and stop filming them.

She lady later cautioned Nigerians to be wary of what they eat, especially persons living within the said vicinity.