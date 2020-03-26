The parish priest of Holy Cross Parish in Oroma Etiti community of Anambra State, Nigeria, Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-Odogwu was found dead in his car on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Prior to his death, the Catholic Priest, who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School in Oroma- Etiti, attended the regional meeting of his region of the Archdiocese on Monday, March 23.
He reportedly showed no sign of ill-health and participated actively in the meeting.
Rev Fr. Okeke-Odogwu was found lifeless at the front of vicarage gate, with his car engine still running.
From the photos shared online, it was gathered that the Catholic Priest vomited before he died.
MC Ikebobo wrote:
May his soul RIP.Amen