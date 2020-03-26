Gospel singer, Sinach, has shared a lovely new photo of her family, including her daughter who is growing so fast.

The Way Maker singer and her husband, pastor Joe Egbu, who got married in 2014, welcomed their daughter last year and she was dedicated in February 2020.

In her caption, she urged countries to pray over the novel coronavirus affecting many around the globe.

MORE STORIES:

According to her, they should sing in their native language to God to seek mercy over the respiratory disease claiming many lives across the world.

Her caption read:

Have you sang the name of Jesus in your native language over your nation? As you post on your page use #thenameofjesusovercoronavirus #sinach #corona #waymaker.

Read the original post below: