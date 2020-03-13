Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is cautioning the public not to patronise an ‘anointing oil’ to cure coronavirus.

According to him, though he believes in divine intervention, the cure for the deadly viral disease does not lie in the hands of any prophet.

Mr Nkrumah was reacting to claims by controversial prophet, Bishop Daniel Obinim that he has found cure for the deadly COVID-19.

The self-acclaimed ‘Angel’ was seen in a viral video telling his congregation God had given him a medical formula for an ‘anointing oil’ which repels coronavirus.

Bishop Obinim, who launched the branded ‘coronavirus oil’, said with just GH₵200.00 ($40), interested persons will be coronavirus free.

In a rebuttal, the Information Minister bemoaned how Ghanaians always “joke” about sensitive matters.

He noted that, given the havoc coronavirus is causing in world economics, the citizenry especially pastors should not take it for granted.

He charged the public to seek medical attention when exhibiting such symptoms instead of resorting to spiritual concoctions.

The Information Minister also charged the media to lead the campaign of feeding the public with relevant information as the government works to bring the matter under control.

“Let’s not be in a hurry to break the news; the media must get credible information from relevant sources to curb fake news,” he added.

He encouraged the citizenry to use their social media platforms to educate the public on safety tips on how to prevent coronavirus rather than spread fake news.