Nigerian superstar, Davido, has put his sold-out tour in North America on hold due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

His announcement comes after the World Health Organisation declared the Coronavirus as a pandemic.

According to Davido, the health of his team members and fans are more important to him.

He stated on Twitter that, although he is saddened by his decision, “postponing is the right thing to do.”

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!”

MORE STORIES:

I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all! pic.twitter.com/NSG6Y5SltN — Davido (@davido) March 13, 2020

The ‘If’ hitmaker had already begun the sold-out North American tour dubbed ‘A Good Time’.

The artiste had performed in Seattle, Edmonton, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles alongside Grammy award winner Chris Brown.

ONE MONTH AWAY 🇳🇬 @davido brought out Chris Brown last week during his A Good Time Tour in LA and it was fire!! 🔥🔥



Can't wait to see him perform live at Tabernacle Atlanta on 4/11! pic.twitter.com/a7yM2GuH0G — Tabernacle Atlanta (@TabernacleATL) March 11, 2020

Davido had about 16 more cities to tour including New York, Toronto, Cleveland, Detriot, Chicago and Miami.

Aside Davido artistes like Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and others, who were supposed to perform in various places in the United States (US), have also suspended their shows.

The biggest yearly concert in the US, Coachella, which was scheduled to take place in April, has been postponed to October.