Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has revealed what his church would be doing following the suspension of church services in the country in the wake of increasing recorded cases of coronavirus.

Angel Obinim as he popularly called, reacting to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive on his television channel monitored by Adomonline.com, said he will henceforth be undertaking counselling services till the suspension of church activities elapses.

According to him, engaging in counseling services will help him raise the needed money for the smooth running of his television station as well as pay his workers.

“The President has said social gatherings have been cancelled for a month. Jesus take the wheel…I have no problem with the president’s directive but my only problem now is how to attend to the sick persons we pray for to get well. Nevertheless, I will obey the President.

“I will, however, engage in emergency counseling services in my church. We will not congregate to pray or conduct healing services as has always been the case. And anyone who comes for counselling must buy a card so that the money accrued will be used to pay for the cost of my television channel,” he said.

Background

Public gatherings such as church services, funerals, conferences, sporting activities among others are covered in the directive which is expected to elapse after a month.

Also, all universities, senior secondary and basic schools are to shut down indefinitely, the President announced in a national broadcast Sunday evening.

He, however, said private burials can take place but with a limited number in attendance.