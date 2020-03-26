Former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is expected to hit the street of Accra today to distribute items to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The globe is fighting Coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

Due to the fast spread of the virus, sportsmen and women have joined to curb the spread of the virus.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodger Federer and Jose Mourinho have all donated huge sums of money to help affected countries.

The Spokesperson for the former Sunderland striker, Andy Kweku Obeng also known as Mysterio and a co-host of the Ultimate Sports Show, on Asempa FM revealed the initiative by the 34-year-old forward:

“Around the globe, we have seen sportsmen and women helping their country to fight the virus.

“I can confirm that Asamoah Gyan will today distribute sanitisers, face masks and other health products to people in Accra worth millions of cedis.

“I think it is a good initiative and Gyan must be hailed for that. We all hope the situation calms down in no time,” he added.

Ghana has recorded three deaths and 68 recorded cases. Globally, recorded cases of the coronavirus is over 400,000.