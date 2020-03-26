Rodger Federer
Rodger Federer

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, announced on Wednesday that they would be personally donating one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Switzerland has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19 and authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, with fines being given to those failing to adhere to the regulations.

In a post on Instagram the Swiss star wrote: “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.

“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need.

“Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!

The 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion’s donation comes as sports stars, clubs and associations from around the world continue to help relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have each donated €1 million ($1.1 million) to the cause.

Earlier on Wednesday, top-flight Italian football club Inter Milan announced that its crowdfunding campaign had raised €658,000 ($712,890) for coronavirus research at Milan’s Luigi Sacco Hospital.

While on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola — who manages the defending English Premier League champion, Manchester City — donated €1 million ($1.08 million) to help with the fight against coronavirus in his native Spain.