A serial mobile money fraudster and his colleagues have had the shock of their lives after they tried pulling a fast one on award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.

The unidentified scammers tried duping the seasoned journalist on Wednesday, a day declared a national fasting and prayer day against the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The conversation between the popular broadcaster and the fraudster although hilarious, was also pretty much an eye-opener.

The scammer in the audio made public by Nana Aba Anamoah, is heard demanding for an amount of money mistakenly sent to her MoMo account.

But, realising the man is a scammer, she said, “the money you claim I should send back to you because you mistakenly sent to my account is false. In fact, if indeed you sent money to my account, I will go to the market with it and buy foodstuff and prepare food to eat instead of sending it to you. You guys are thieves.

“We are in a coronavirus era and today that Akufo-Addo said we should pray for this virus to vanish, you decide to steal and scam people. Pray and ask God for forgiveness.”

The scammers, realising they have been caught, said they were not thieves but were only pulling the legs of the award-winning broadcaster.

“We are not thieves, please we were only joking with you so let’s just please end this conversation here because you are going too far,” the scammer pleaded.

The conversation, which went further, revealed that the scammers were indeed senior high school graduates who claimed to be jobless and as such have resorted to defrauding unsuspecting persons.