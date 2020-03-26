National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, has cautioned institutions and organisations in the country against pressuring the government for a national lock-down.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, Mr Awuku said a national lock-down will economic-wise, affect vast majority of Ghanaians, particularly those who survive on daily wages.

“Institutions pressuring government for a lock-down should slow down and take certain things into consideration, a lock-down without proper preparations will affect a vast majority of our people, particularly, those who survive on daily wages as well as the homeless,” he said.

Mr Awuku, who says he is not for or against the lock-down advocated by many institutions and organisations like the Ghana Trade Union Congress and Ghana Medical Association, is of the view a lock-down will not really stop the spread of the virus.

“Italy has been in lock-down for weeks but their case still worsens despite their thinking that a lock-down will stop the spread of the virus,” he noted.

“I think we should evaluate our situation well before going for a lock-down because the idea may sound good and safe but it might not be what’s needed now,” he added.