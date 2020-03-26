A 96-year-old woman in South Korea has become the oldest patient in the country to fully recover from the novel coronavirus.

The woman, identified by Cheongdo County as Ms. Hwang, was declared completely recovered on Wednesday.

Ms. Hwang under self-quarantine

Cheongdo County is close to the southern city of Daegu, where the country’s coronavirus cases are most concentrated.

Hwang had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 13, and received intensive treatment at the Pohang public clinic, east of Daegu.

She is now under self-quarantine in her home in Cheongdo, where she lives with her son.