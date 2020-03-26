Five new cases of patients affected by the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the information via Twitter.

Two of the cases were recorded in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), other two in Lagos and the last person was in Rivers State.

The information added that three of them were returning travelers in Nigeria while the other two were close contacts of a confirmed case.

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: Two in FCT, two in Lagos & one in Rivers. three are returning travelers into Nigeria & two are close contacts of a confirmed case. As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, two discharged, and one death, the tweet read.

