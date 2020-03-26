CityDia was the first Supermarket chain in Ghana to implement measures in our stores, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the safety of their customers, staff and suppliers.

Aligned with the guidelines of both National and International Health Authorities, all the 17 stores launched their renewed rules of engagement with their customers and implemented restrictive preventive measures.

Among these measures are:

• new opening hours, from 9 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 8 pm;

• limitation of the number of customers inside the stores to a maximum of 10, to avoid a high concentration in order to ensure everyone’s safety;

• mandatory hand washing and sanitizing before entering and leaving any of our Stores;

• limitation of the quantity of essential products that a customer can buy at a time, to guarantee that everyone has access to these products.

“Retail is a strategic pillar of the Ghanaian society since it provides fundamental needs for our community. At Citydia we are fully aware of our responsibility, and we are determined to do everything in our power, even more in these challenging times, to ensure the supply of essential goods, while keeping our customers and staff safe,” refers João Correia, General Manager.

In addition to the measures detailed above, the General Manager notes that Citydia disinfects all the stores daily, including doorknobs. Our store attendants are now wearing face masks and hand gloves.

The supermarket chain is also studying the possibility of introducing priority service to senior citizens, a higher risk group.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is CityDia’s number one priority.

“We entreat fellow citizens to rest assured of our commitments throughout these difficult times. Together we shall prevail,” he added.