The public will soon be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home, the director of the national infection service at Public Health England says.

Prof Sharon Peacock told the science and technology MPs’ committee that 3.5 million tests had been bought and would be available in the “near future”.

She said the tests would allow key workers, such as doctors and nurses, to return to work if they have developed antibodies.

“Once we are assured that they do work, they will be rolled out into the community. Testing the test is a small matter, and I anticipate that it will be done by the end of this week,” Prof Peacock said.

“In the near future, people will be able to order a test that they can test themselves, or go to Boots, or somewhere similar to have their finger prick test done.”

Asked if tests would be available in days, rather than weeks or months, she added: “Absolutely.”

Antibodies are produced by the body to fight off infection, and tests could indicate whether someone has had the disease in the past.

These tests could also help work out how widespread the disease has been.