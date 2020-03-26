An eight-month-old baby in Uganda, whose father recently travelled back from Kenya’s western city of Kisumu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The baby girl is one of five new cases detected in Uganda.

According to health officials, she is being treated at Iganga hospital some 100km (62 miles) east of the capital, Kampala.

They say samples had been taken from the parents.

Another patient is a 57-year-old Ugandan man from the northern town of Adjumani. He has no history of travelling out of the country.

Two others are Chinese nationals who are in detention after they escaped quarantine and tried to flee to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The fifth case is that of a Ugandan man who recently arrived from Germany. The total number of cases in Uganda now stands at 14.