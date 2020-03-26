The McDan Foundation has donated 50 gallons of five-litre containers of its new hand sanitiser to The Multimedia Group.

Leading the delegation to make the donation on Tuesday, Frank Oduro, who heads McDan Foundation said they are supporting organisations in their fight against what has become the number enemy of Ghana and the world.

“We are happy with your reports in the fight to help arrest this life-threatening viral disease.

“In response to this challenge, Dr Dan McKorley and his foundation are supporting you and various other institutions in your efforts.

“We couldn’t do this without one of the country’s foremost media house. It is important that we touch base with you in appreciation of the work you do.

“You are always educating Ghanaians to adopt the right attitude and highlighting safety measures to help curtail the spread of this Covid-19.

Mr Oduro said the gesture is to encourage you and motivate journalist at The Multimedia Group to do more by way of advocacy as they engage stakeholders.

He was accompanied by Jeffrey McKorley, who is the son of Dr Daniel McKorley, Nicholas McKorley, a brother of the business magnate as well as Kelvin Atuguba, who is in charge of communications at the Foundation.

McDan Group of companies started distributing over 5000 gallons of hand sanitisers on Monday in a swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a shortage of the product, Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the Group, supported local companies to produce them.

McDan Group partnered with Maxtachem Limited to produce the five-litre gallons of sanitisers made from locally sourced raw materials.

On his part, Raymond Larbie, who is in charge of Human Resource at The Multimedia Group said the company is excited and grateful to the McDan Foundation for their kind gesture.

“We have followed your exploits since the coronavirus entered this country and you have followed up your pledge to Ghanaians that you will offer your support and we are not surprised that you have lived up to expectation.

“We believe other entities will also take up the challenge to support to ensure that we drive this virus out of this country. We will continue to give information so every Ghanaian learn what is required of them to drive Covid-19 out,” he said.

He said the hand sanitisers will go a long way to ensure that team members and clients who visit the premises are always protected.