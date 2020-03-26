Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Constituency in the Eastern region, Ebenezer Tei Larbi, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will agree to the suspension of the December 7 polls should the novel coronavirus continue to be prevalent throughout the year.

Mr Tei-Larbi made the assertion in a live interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday.

He said with the suspension of the December 7 general election, an interim government will be formed to temporarily manage the affairs of the country till the general election is conducted.

Ghana’s recorded cases of COVID-19 jumped to 68 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and has so far recorded three deaths.