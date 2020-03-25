The Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, frightened his colleagues with a sneeze during plenary on Tuesday.

Adamu represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

The PUNCH reports that Nigeria has recorded 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus; and cough, sneezes, and fatigue are among the symptoms of the disease.

Adamu, who did not wear his face mask properly before the involuntary action happened, quickly put the mask on immediately.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir from Sokoto State immediately stood up from his seat while other senators adjusted their face masks properly.

The development forced the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who was addressing the chamber to halt his speech as other senators burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has shut down all forms of activities in the complex until further notice.

Sani-Omolori, stated this in a circular marked, NASSICNAI46NOI 1/41 and dated March 24, 2020.

The letter was addressed to the presiding officers of both chambers.

The circular explained that the action was taken after a meeting between the management and the National Assembly leadership.