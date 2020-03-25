The 2016 Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party, Ivor Greenstreet, has revealed his son has been quarantined due to the spread of coronavirus.

According to him, he visited the Vatican City with him in August and he has exhibited symptoms of the virus.

“Today my son in the picture is quarantined and when I also see the scenes in Italy, my heart just bleeds,” he disclosed on his Facebook page.

The failed presidential aspirant, who joined the country in the fasting and prayers against the virus, hoped Ghana’s situation will not deteriorate.

“Such a beautiful country, such a beautiful people. May such a disaster never befall and overrun our nation and the rest of the world,” Mr Greenstreet added.

