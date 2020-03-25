Former president of the Ghana Journalists Association has called on Ghanaians to turn from their wrongdoings and seek the face of God.

Mr Afenyi-Dadzie said in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanaians must turn to God in prayer and plead for mercy for the country and the world.

Quoting the Bible, she said, “return oh Ghana to the Lord your God. Our sins have been our downfall. Let us take this with us and return to the Lord and say to him, forgive all our sins and receive us graciously.

“He is able to do it,” the National Prayer Director of Aglow Ghana said adding, “nobody can tell me he has not given permission for what is happening.”

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Wednesday, the media practitioner said when these are done, God will give the vaccine to combat the disease.

Her prayers on the show were part of the special edition in honour of the National Day of Prayer.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, declared Wednesday, March 25 as the National Day of Prayer and Fasting against the Covid-19.

The President, in his live telecast, called on Ghanaians to pray and ask for God’s intervention in the fight against the dreaded disease