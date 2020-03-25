A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho, has extolled President Nana Akufo-Addo’s approach in dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

Recently, Mr Akufo-Addo called on local pharmaceutical companies to begin to produce medicines and hand sanitisers on a large scale to enable the country depend on itself to protect the citizens against the spread of the infection.

Mr Anyidoho, who is the Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute, said he found this call as one in the right direction.

He explained on the Dwabirem show on CTV that the pandemic presents an opportunity to transform the mindset of Ghanaians for nation-building.

He said: “I recently heard the President that we should be self-producing and I say ‘excellent’, because necessity is the mother of inventions.

“From time immemorial, necessity has always been the mother of invention, so, for me, I found the President’s call in the right direction.

“Let us use this opportunity; I say opportunity from sociological functionalist’s perspective, to begin to think very deep about transforming our mindset for nation-building and that is what the Atta Mills Memorial Institute is doing from the school level.”

