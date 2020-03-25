Ghana has received its consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and COVID-19 test kits which were donated by wealthy Asian businessman, Jack Ma.

Gabon, Ghana, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo make up the third batch of countries to receive their share of the materials.

This was revealed in a Twitter post by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, who is working in partnership with him to distribute the items to the beneficiary countries.

“This morning #Gabon, #Ghana, #Congo and the #DRC have received their #COVID19 prevention materials.The 2nd shipment of supplies from @JackMa & @AlibabaGroup containing 540k medical grade masks and 20k protective clothes is on its way to #Ethiopia.Dispatch to Africa will continue.— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) March 25, 2020,” he said.

However, the government is yet to make any official comment on this development.

Earlier in March, the Alibaba co-founder announced that he would donate a total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields to all 54 African countries.

Jack described the task as “a tough job during such a difficult time. Together, we can do this!

“Thank you Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli for helping us distribute supplies throughout Africa. It’s a tough job during such a difficult time. Together, we can do this! https://t.co/PG1caEs4gb— Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 23, 2020.”

The first shipment was dispatched to Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti on March 23, 2020.

The next batch of COVID-19 materials was sent to South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Sudan, Togo and Nigeria.

Ma has continually sent gifts of PPEs and test kits to affected countries during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, some recipients include Latin America, Rwanda, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and a host of others.