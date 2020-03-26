Markets in the Ashanti region are scheduled to be disinfected on Friday, March 27, 2020 to control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

This follows a similar exercise conducted in about 137 markets in the Greater Accra region on Monday under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in a statement ahead of the exercise, has urged traders to close down their shops to pave way.

“Friday, March 27, 2020 has been scheduled as the day for the exercise as directed by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, and as such, all the markets would be closed in readiness for the exercise.

“KMA is by this release, therefore, appealing to all traders and the general public to comply with the directive to ensure the success of the exercise,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the exercise is expected to be replicated in all the 16 regions of the country.